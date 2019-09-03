Exclusive: YES BANK partners with Microsoft to reinvigorate its ‘YES ROBOT’ chatbot

YES BANK has partnered with Microsoft to strengthen its first of its kind, Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled chatbot, YES ROBOT, with advanced NLP engine LUIS (Language Understanding Intelligent Service) and other cognitive services, capable of understanding and resolving the evolving banking needs of customers without the need for human intervention.

Built on Microsoft’s modular and customizable AI platform, the all new, reinvigorated YES ROBOT enables users to perform financial and non-financial banking transactions by employing conversational AI equipped with extensive financial knowledge, thereby relieving customers from the hassle of navigating through multiple web pages.

A customer can apply for over 65 banking products, check his/her eligibility for a loan and then get serviced by a Relationship Manager after all the basic checks are done by the Bot. YES ROBOT can provide an indicative loan amount using Machine Learning (ML) and advanced credit scoring algorithms. One of the most pivotal features of this chatbot is the option to book fixed deposits (FDs) and recurring deposits (RDs) by simply conversing with it, without the need of registration or remembering passwords (only OTP based authentication is required).

The Bot has been widely accepted by the Bank’s customers and deposits worth Rs. 5.2 billion booked through YES ROBOT since December 2018. Even with human errors, the chatbot can identify the intent of the user with over 90% accuracy and over 8.3 million customer interactions have already been reported on YES ROBOT since its launch.

Commenting on the partnership, Ritesh Pai, Chief Digital Officer, YES BANK, said, “YES BANK has been one of the early adopters when it comes to leveraging machine learning and AI. Recognizing that chatbots would be game changers in the industry, providing major competitive advantage to banks, we had started working on automating several processes and service touch points through Bots as early as 2016. The reinvigoration of YES ROBOT in-house, using Microsoft’s cognitive services, aims to further enhance customer service by personalizing interactions and reducing the time-of-first response to just a few seconds”.

“The aim is to make the whole service experience more personalized and instant, so that the chatbot can evolve and operate as a full-fledged banking assistant in future,” adds Pai.



The chatbot allows customers to comprehensively manage their Credit Card, view summary, bill payment, reward points and international card usage



Intuitive loan eligibility calculators understand customer’s unique requirements and provides them with an indicative loan amount. A lead ID is generated for eligible customers and real-time RM assistance is provided for further processing of loans



Local deals and other m-commerce services such as hotel and bus ticket booking



“We focused on building a holistic AI ecosystem equipped with NLP components, Machine Learning models and other AI services. YES ROBOT is a round-the-clock banking assistant developed by our in-house technology team using Microsoft Azure cognitive services. While customers can launch the chatbot on social media platforms such as Facebook, in future, we plan to integrate the bot and provide access through other channels,” says Anup Purohit, CIO, YES BANK.

Microsoft Azure’s cognitive services have enhanced the stability and capabilities of the YES ROBOT platform which includes efficiency in handling user query variations, accuracy in responding to user queries as well as user goal completion rate for transactions, thereby helping accelerate the speed of adding new features and time-to-market. These have also ensured that the platform is future-ready for integration with other cognitive tools and engines in a seamless plug & play manner.

“YES BANK is taking a big step towards its vision of creating a bank of the future. This innovative solution leverages the latest technologies to help customers interact with the bank in new, more efficient, and scalable ways. Our teams have partnered to integrate Microsoft’s Azure Cognitive Services with existing systems to deliver this intelligent chatbot,” says Meetul Patel, COO, Microsoft India.

Sharing more information on Microsoft LUIS, Pai explains, “It is designed to identify valuable information in conversations, it seamlessly integrates with Speech service for giving instant Speech to Intent processing and with the Azure Bot Service, which makes it easy to create a sophisticated bot.

“LUIS is a learning and improving engine which keeps gaining intelligence from experience. It has a quick build for custom language solutions, it is enterprise ready and available worldwide.”