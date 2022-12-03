English
    Epic Games' Reality Scan app can turn objects into 3D models

    The app has been released for free on Apple's App Store

    Moneycontrol News
    December 03, 2022 / 06:37 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Epic Games)

    Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, has launched a free app on the iOS app store that can scan items and create high-fidelity 3D models of them.

    RealityScan is a scanning app that lets you replicate various items as high quality 3D models in software.

    To use it, simply open the app and take photos as instructed to generate a 3D model. The app uses cloud processing to achieve this, and without the use of any additional hardware.

    Once you like the results, you can share the model on Sketchfab, an online 3D model viewer, and share it with other users.

    The app was created by Capturing Reality, an in-house Epic Games development studio. They have also partnered with Quixel, the creators of Megascans, to make it simpler to create CG models from the captured 3D scans.

    Epic says that the high-quality scans found on Quixel were created using the desktop version of the app called RealityCapture. The mobile version uses the same technology.

    Once you have uploaded your 3D model to Sketchfab, you can download it for use with Unreal Engine, Twinmotion, MetaHuman or other 3D applications.

    When you upload your first scan on Sketchfab using RealityScan, you will also be upgraded to the Sketchfab Pro account for a year.

    Epic says that an Android version of the app is being worked on, and will release sometime in 2023. It will also be updating the app with more features and improvements.
    first published: Dec 3, 2022 06:37 pm