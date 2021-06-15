E3 2021 | Everything announced at Capcom's E3 2021 showcase

Capcom's E3 2021 showcase was light on the new stuff but there was plenty of strong support shown for their existing releases and some new trailers for games that are going to be making their way out of Japan for the first time.

Resident Evil Village

The newest Resident Evil title has sold really well, selling four million copies in the first 20 days of launch alone. It now sits pretty at number on the top seller charts and Capcom announced that the company is working on new DLC for the game. Everyone who bought will also get access to the upcoming multiplayer focused Resident Evil Re: Verse that pits iconic characters from the franchise against one another.

Monster Hunter Rise 3.1 Update

The Nintendo Switch exclusive Monster Hunter Rise is getting some new gear and weapons. Capcom also announced a "Capcom Collab" Event Quest that will go live on June 18. The rewards for the event will be new layered armor for your Palico based on Tsukino from Monster Hunter Stories 2.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

The sequel for the Monster Hunter spin-off franchise will launch on July 9th and a free trial version of the game will come to Nintendo Switch on June 25 and Steam for PC on July 9. The trial version will allow you to customise a character, start your journey and allow to befriend a few Monsties with all the progress transferring over to the full game when you buy it. Palamute from Monster Hunter Rise will also join the squad via an update on July 15.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Releasing for the first time outside of Japan, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles follows Ryunosuke Naruhodo, ancestor to Phoenix Wright. He and his partner Herlock Sholmes solve a variety of puzzles as they race against time to solve cases and ace tough court room trials.

Street Fighter V Esports

Capcom announced the registrations for the Capcom Pro Tour 2021 (the competitive tournament circuit for its flagship fighting game) were now open. Like every year, players from all over the world compete for $5000 prize pool and Capcom points. Those with the most number of points advance to the Capcom Cup where they will battle it out to become the grand champion.

Capcom will host 32 different events in 19 varied territories giving everyone a chance to participate.