MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

e-RUPI: 8 things to know about India’s new digital payment solution to be launched today

e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment.

Moneycontrol News
August 02, 2021 / 09:37 AM IST

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is set to launch digital payment solution e-RUPI on August 2. As per a statement from the PMO, the government is aiming to take forward the concept of electronic voucher with a vision of good governance.

In addition to being a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment, e-RUPI is a QR code or SMS string-based e-Voucher, which is delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries.

Things to know about e-RUPI

- The users of this one-time payment mechanism will be able to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payments app or internet banking access, at the service provider.

- e-RUPI has been developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on its UPI platform, in collaboration with the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and National Health Authority.

Close

Related stories

- e-RUPI connects the sponsors of the services with the beneficiaries and service providers in a digital manner without any physical interface.

- The payment system also ensures that the payment to the service provider is made only after the transaction is completed.

- As e-RUPI is prepaid in nature, it assures timely payment to the service provider without the involvement of any intermediary, a PMO statement said.

- PMO said that e-RUPI is aimed at ensuring a leak-proof delivery of welfare services.

- The payment mechanism can also be used for delivering services under schemes meant for providing drugs and nutritional support under Mother and Child welfare schemes, TB eradication programmes, drugs & diagnostics under schemes like Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, fertilizer subsidies etc.

- Besides, the private sector can also use these digital vouchers as part of their employee welfare and corporate social responsibility programmes.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #e-RUPI #India #Narendra Modi
first published: Aug 2, 2021 09:37 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.