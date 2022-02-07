Dyson's V12 Detect Slim vacuum cleaner launched in India; check price, features

(Image Courtesy: Dyson)

Dyson V12 Detect Slim vacuum cleaner has been launched in India, priced at Rs 58,900. The cord-free vacuum cleaner uses laser technology to detect dust particles as small as 10 microns.

The V12 Detect Slim also has acoustic dust sensing technology built-in, with a piezo sensor that tells you the size and number of dust particles within the area, on a small LCD screen on the device.

According to Dyson, the piezo sensor gives users scientific proof of the dust that is being sucked up in the machine. The cleaner uses the company's Hyperdymium motor, which the company says can produce up to 150 air watts of powerful suction for easy cleaning.

The V12 Detect Slim also has a 5-stage filtration system that captures 99.99% of small dust particles up to 0.3 microns for a deep clean, Dyson said.

“As engineers our job is to solve daily problems, and the past few months has created plenty of new ones with more time spent indoors," said Dyson's Chief Engineer and Founder, James Dyson, in a statement shared with the press.

"We are all cleaning more frequently, trying to remove the additional house dust but desperate for peace of mind that our homes are truly clean," he added.

Besides the laser-guided cleaning motors, the company says that its new anti-tangle Hair screw tool can spiral loose strands of hair off the conical brush bars (a rotating attachment for vacuum cleaners, with brush like bristles) and suck them directly into the bin.

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim can be purchased from the company's website and demo stores for Rs 58,900.