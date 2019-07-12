DXC Technology, Microsoft to accelerate client migration to Microsoft Azure public cloud

DXC Technology, a leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Microsoft through the formation of a global Microsoft Azure Digital Transformation Practice to accelerate client migration to the Microsoft Azure public cloud with greater efficiency and agility.

The DXC and Microsoft Azure Digital Transformation Practice will focus on helping organizations manage the pace of technology change by bringing greater agility to the creation and execution of public cloud strategies.

DXC and Microsoft will co-invest in the development of products and services built for Azure, and go to market jointly with sales, consulting and solution delivery teams composed of DXC’s Azure professionals and Microsoft architects and technical strategists.

“The DXC and Microsoft Azure Digital Transformation Practice enhances our deep and long-standing relationship with Microsoft,” said Dan Hushon, DXC senior vice president and chief technology officer. “Through this initiative, we will provide clients with a highly integrated team approach to modernizing their IT systems on Azure. The result will be a reduced time-to-digital and a more rapid movement of client workloads from legacy IT to a modern cloud architecture on Azure.”

Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft, said, “The expanded partnership deepens the long-standing DXC Technology and Microsoft relationship to help organizations more swiftly benefit from digital solutions through Microsoft Azure. I am inspired by the digital transformation stories from our clients who leverage the power of the Azure cloud. Together, DXC and Microsoft will bring even greater innovation and value to enterprises from Azure.”

The DXC Technology and Microsoft global strategic partnership offers clients the integrated and innovative solutions they need to succeed in a cloud-first world. Informed by its 30-plus year strategic relationship with Microsoft and recognized internationally as a key Microsoft alliance, DXC builds on Microsoft’s mission to empower every person and organization on the planet to do more and achieve more. Together, DXC and Microsoft help organizations worldwide transform their IT and business processes to drive success orchestrated by the cloud.