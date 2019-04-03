App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ducati offers free accessories with Monster 821 and 797+

The Ducati Monster 821 was launched in India last year as a tribute to the Monster 900.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Italian superbike maker Ducati has announced a lucrative deal on the purchase of the Monster 821 or the Monster 797+. Valid through April, the two motorcycles get an exhaust system along with other accessories for free.

Monster-821-MY18-Black-16-Slider-Gallery-1920x1080

The Ducati Monster 821 was launched in India last year as a tribute to the Monster 900. The motorcycle is the elder sibling to the Monster 797+ which is also available in India. After becoming one of the largest selling sports naked bikes with over 100 units sold under a year, Ducati has decided to offer a free upgrade to potential customers of the Monster 821 and 797+.

Monster-797-Plus-My18-White-29-Slider-Gallery-1920x1080.jpg

Collaborating with Termignoni exhaust system, which has been a long-term partner of the Italian bike maker, the company is offering a free slip-on exhaust for the 821 and 797 each. The 821 also gets an additional bi-directional quickshifter for free, which brings the total cost of free accessories to Rs 1.67 lakh for the 821.

Termignoni 821

The accessories on offer abide by the legal restrictions and will improve the ride experience of the motorcycle. The quickshifter which is offered for the 821 will enable the rider to work through the gears seamlessly without using the clutch. This will be especially useful when carving up a mountainside where quick gear changes become necessary.

Ducati QS

The Monster 821 is powered by a Testastretta 11° engine which makes 109 bhp of maximum power and 86 Nm of peak torque. It has a price tag of Rs 10.9 lakhs (ex-showroom). The Monster 797+, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 8.6 lakh (ex-showroom). The offer will be valid through April across all Ducati dealerships in India.

 
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 12:42 pm

tags #Auto #Ducati #Monster #Technology #trends

