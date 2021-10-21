Donald Trump to float social media platform TRUTH next year

Trump was suspended from Twitter and Facebook

Former US President Donald Trump plans to launch a social media platform called, Truth Social, early next year.

A statement from Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) has made the announcement. The social network is available for pre-order on Apple's App Store and a Beta launch has been planned for invited guests in November. A global rollout is expected in the first quarter of 2022.

People who are interested can visit the Truth Social website to sign up for the invite list.

“I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favourite American President has been silenced," said Trump in the press release.

Twitter banned Donald Trump from the platform permanently earlier this year after Trump loyalists stormed the US Capitol and forced lawmakers into hiding to overturn the presidential election in January. Facebook followed suit, banning the ex-President's account for two years.

"I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all," said Trump in the press release.

"I'm excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech. Everyone asks me why doesn’t someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!”

TMTG also announced that they plan to launch a video-on-demand service called TMTG+ and it will feature, "non-woke entertainment programming, news, podcasts, and more".