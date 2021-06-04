Facebook suspends Donald Trump's account for two years

Former United States president Donald Trump (Image: AP Photo/John Raoux)

Social media giant Facebook announced on June 4 that it has suspended former United States President Donald Trump's account for two years.

The former US president’s Facebook account has been suspended since January 2021, following his post in which he seemed to back the actions of the Capitol rioters.

The company said it would revisit the decision two years from January 7. The decision came after months of debate over Trump’s future on social media.

Nick Clegg, Vice President, Global Affairs, Facebook, said: “Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols. We are suspending his accounts for two years, effective from the date of the initial suspension on January 7 this year.”

After the two-year period, Facebook will be reassessing the risks to public safety Donald Trump’s account may pose if reinstated. Clegg said: “We will evaluate external factors, including instances of violence, restrictions on peaceful assembly and other markers of civil unrest”.

He added: “If we determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety, we will extend the restriction for a set period of time and continue to re-evaluate until that risk has receded.”

Explaining why Facebook banned the former president for two years, Facebook said: "In establishing the two-year sanction for severe violations, we considered the need for it to be long enough to allow a safe period of time after the acts of incitement, to be significant enough to be a deterrent to Mr. Trump and others from committing such severe violations in future and to be proportionate to the gravity of the violation itself."