Dizo Buds Z Pro affordable TWS earbuds with ANC launched in India alongside Dizo Watch R

The Dizo Watch R is an affordable smartwatch with an AMOLED display.

Carlsen Martin
January 06, 2022 / 02:12 PM IST

Realme TechLife brand DIZO recently announced two new accessories in India. The Dizo Watch R and Dizo Buds Z Pro are the latest additions to the brand’s growing portfolio. The Dizo Watch R arrives as a budget smartwatch with an AMOLED display and 110 sports modes, while the Buds Z Pro are affordable true wireless earbuds with ANC.

Dizo Buds Z Pro, Dizo Watch R Price in India

The Dizo Watch R is priced at Rs 3,999 in India, although the watch will be available at a special launch price of Rs 3,499. The smartwatch will go on sale in India starting January 11 at 12:00 pm (noon).  The Dizo Buds Z Pro’s price in India is set at Rs 2,999, but the earbuds will be available for a special launch price of Rs 2,299. The buds will go on sale in India on January 13 at 12:00 pm (noon).

Dizo Watch R

The Dizo Watch R features a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels and 550 nits brightness. The smartwatch offers heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, and other fitness tracking features. It boasts over 150 watch faces and 110+ sports modes. Dizo claims that the Watch R can deliver up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge.

DIzo_Watch

Dizo’s budget smartwatch also features 5ATM water resistance and two physical buttons on the side. It can be paired through Bluetooth using the Dizo App v2.0. The Dizo Watch R features a metal casing and comes with a replaceable rubber strap. It is offered in Black, Gold, and Silver colours.

Dizo Buds Z Pro

The Dizo Buds Z Pro are affordable true wireless earbuds with ANC, up to 25dB. The earbuds are equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers with Bass Boost+ algorithm. The Buds Z Pro also feature an 88ms super low-latency mode for gaming. They support Bluetooth v5.2 and can be paired using the Realme Link app.

The Dizo Buds Z Pro pack a 43 mAh battery in each bud offering up to seven hours of playback, going up to 25 hours in total with the case. The buds are also equipped with intelligent touch controls and an IPX4 rating for sweat and splash resistance. The Dizo Buds Z Pro come in Orange Black and Ocean Blue colour options.
Carlsen Martin
Tags: #Dizo #Realme #smartwatch #TWS Earbuds #wireless earbuds
first published: Jan 6, 2022 02:12 pm

