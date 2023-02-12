Division 2 fix breaks ability to update game

A promotional image for Ubisoft's The Division 2.

Ubisoft has inadvertently broken the ability to push out updates to The Division 2, after deploying a fix.

The fix was supposed to take care of a localisation issue that had delayed the current season of the live service shooter, but all it ended up doing was breaking the build generation system for the game.

The build generation system tracks updates and fixes, while also allowing the developers to make new builds for the game.

With the build generation system offline, Ubisoft announced that it will be delaying the upcoming season for the game further, and won't, unfortunately, be able to extend the current season either.

In a tweet, Ubisoft said that they were working to "resolve the situation as quickly as possible," and have made "good progress over the last 96 hours" to fix the build generation system, and have gotten critical components back online.

The Division 2 has had a rough time since launch, with tons of nagging issues and bugs that have plagued the game.

Recently, Ubisoft announced they were cancelling three unannounced projects, and Skull & Bones, originally announced in 2017, would now see another delay to April 2023.