English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Division 2 fix breaks ability to update game

    No updates can be applied to the game until Ubisoft resolves the issue

    Moneycontrol News
    February 12, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST
    A promotional image for Ubisoft's The Division 2.

    A promotional image for Ubisoft's The Division 2.

    Ubisoft has inadvertently broken the ability to push out updates to The Division 2, after deploying a fix.

    The fix was supposed to take care of a localisation issue that had delayed the current season of the live service shooter, but all it ended up doing was breaking the build generation system for the game.

    Also Read | Ubisoft cancels Project Q, the leaked team battle game

    The build generation system tracks updates and fixes, while also allowing the developers to make new builds for the game.



    The Division 2 has had a rough time since launch, with tons of nagging issues and bugs that have plagued the game.