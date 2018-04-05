Dell and Alienware launch new gaming laptops powered by Intel Core i9 processor

Dell and Alienware have launched six new Windows 10 based gaming laptops with 8th Gen Intel Core processors. Dell is also planning to launch a less expensive version of its own G series gaming laptops with prices starting at USD 749.

Alienware 15 and 17, Alienware’s most powerful family of laptops, will allow gamers to overclock the computers by upto 5.0GHZ for the first time ever. Both the Alienware 15 and 17 gaming laptops and Dell’s G-series laptops comes powered by up to 8th Gen Intel Core i5, i7, and i9 processors with up to 6-cores.

Speaking at the launch Frank Azor, vice president and general manager, Alienware and Dell Gaming said, “We are ambassadors to the PC gaming world. From pushing the boundaries of innovation in our Alienware line and creating systems for today’s top competitive gamers and leagues, to our new affordable G Series line-up, we’re enabling gamers of all levels to game at their best.”

Below are the key highlights of the laptops:



Alienware 15 and 17 gaming laptops will offer new 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i5, i7, and i9 processors with up to 6-cores, enabling overclocking up to 5.0GHZ for the first time ever on Alienware’s most powerful family of laptops.



In order to extract maximum performance from the processors, Alienware has been mechanically engineered with improved cooling technology, Alienware Cryo-Tech v2.0, with 50 percent thinner fan blades and a vapor chamber on the CPU to cool down the higher number of cores more efficiently.



Alienware’s incorporation of the next generation of Alienware Command Center into the laptops will let gamers eke out peak performance from the laptops effortlessly.



Alienware 15 and 17 size laptops will come in not only the iconic space grey aesthetic but also in a new and sleeker Epic Black color option.





Coming in 15 and 17-inch sizes, Dell G3 15 and 17 laptops are powered by NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 up to 1060 Max-Q discrete GPUs, up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 CPUs, dual fans and dual drives with SSD options.



The laptops 2x2 WiFi antenna design provides great wireless performance, while the SmartByte software prioritizes gaming and video content keeping them smooth, even during large file downloads.



All encased in a refined performance inspired design and a silky matte exterior finish, the laptops boast a sleek 22.7mm (15)/25mm (17) profile encouraging gaming-on-the-go.



G3 15 is Dell’s thinnest gaming laptop to date.



Dell G3 15 will offer three color options (Black, Recon Blue, Alpine White) and Dell G3 17 will offer two color options (Black, Recon Blue).





For those seeking a step-up in performance from the G3 systems, the Dell G5 and G7 15 come in a sleek 25mm thin 15-inch chassis, with powerful NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 GPUs with Max-Q design technology.



The systems feature 6GB GDDR5 dedicated memory5, up to 6-core performance with 8th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (with up to Core i7 on the G5 and i9 on the G7), dual fans, and dual drives with SSD options.



G7 15 will offer optional 8th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and UHD display (3840x2160) configurations, available in late April.



Killer 1x1 networking optimization (supporting up to 2x2) or SmartByte software responsively prioritize content downloads for liquid smooth gaming and streaming.



Dell equipped a front air intake and rear exhaust vent to the laptops’ frames to keep players cool, and able to game longer.



Dell G5 and G7 15 will also offer an optional IPS UHD 4k panel to summon a premium on-screen experience.



Dell G5 15 is available in either Standard Black or Beijing Red flavors, and Dell G7 15 is available in either Standard Black or Alpine White8



The laptops are available now in US, China and Europe and will be shipped later in April. Alienware 15 and 17 are available on Dell.com starting today at USD 2,399.99 and USD 3,699.99 with additional configurations starting at USD 1,449.99 and USD 1,599.99 coming April 10. They will also be available on BestBuy.com and in select Best Buy Stores.

Dell G7 15 is available on Dell.com starting today at USD 1,099.99 with additional configurations starting at USD 849.99 on April 10. It will also available on BestBuy.com and in select Best Buy Stores. Dell G5 15 will be available from April 16 globally today on Dell.com and select retailers starting at USD 949.99 with additional configurations starting at USD 849.99 soon.