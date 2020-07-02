Chinese apps banned | Apple, Google remove several apps from their mobile app stores

Apple has removed several Chinese apps that were recently banned by the government of India over data-security issues. The list of banned Chinese apps included the likes of several popular apps like TikTok, Big Live, UC Browser, etc.

The government of India imposed an interim ban on 59 Chinese apps under Section 69A of the IT act stating that these apps were engaged in activities which are "prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”

Days after the ban was imposed, Apple has removed apps like Club Factory, Shein, Bigo Live, Meitu, Mobile Legends, UC browser, and a few more from the App Store.

Google, too, has delisted the banned apps from its Play Store in India.

"While we continue to review the interim orders from the Government of India, we have notified the affected developers and have temporarily blocked access to the apps that remained available on the Play Store in India.” a Google spokesperson said.

Video-sharing app TikTok was among the first Chinese apps to get delisted from the App Store and Google Play Store.

These apps are likely to clarify with the government on the data-sharing practices and to prove that the data was not being shared to servers in China.

TikTok has already said that it will meet government stakeholders to respond and submit clarifications. In a statement, the company said, “Tiktok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under India law and has not shared any information of users under India law with any foreign government, including Chinese government. “Further, if we requested to in the future we would not do so. We place highest importance on user privacy and integrity,” the statement added.