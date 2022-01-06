MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

CES 2022: Acer launches new Nitro, Predator, Swift X laptops with 12th Gen Intel CPUs

The Acer Swift X also debuted as the first laptop with Intel’s Arc discrete GPU.

Carlsen Martin
January 06, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST

Acer recently announced a series of new consumer and gaming laptops at CES 2022. The new line-up of gaming laptops included updates to Acer’s Nitro, Predator Triton, and Predator Helios series. The Acer Swift X also debuted as the first laptop with Intel’s Arc discrete GPU. Acer also announced a couple of Aspire C series laptops.

Acer Nitro 5 (2022)

The Acer Nitro 5 (2022) arrives with 12th Gen Intel (up to a Core i7) and AMD Ryzen 6000 processor options. Both the 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch Nitro models can be equipped with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU. The new Nitro 5 models feature a pair of M.2 SSD slots (PCIe Gen 4), while the AMD version also offers DDR5 RAM on select models as opposed to DDR4 on all Intel models.

The Acer Nitro 5 (2022) laptops can be configured with a 144Hz Full HD display or a 165Hz Quad HD display. The gaming laptop also comes with DTS:X Ultra audio technology to create a 3D spatial soundscape. The Acer Nitro 5 (2022) models will start from $1,049.99 (Roughly Rs 78,000).

Acer Predator Helios 300 (2022)

Close

Related stories

The 2022 Predator Helios 300 has also been updated with the latest 12th Gen Intel processors, up to a Core i7. For graphics, the Helios 300 can be configured with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or GeForce RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU. Display options include a 15.6-inch 165Hz Quad HD IPS panel or a 17.3-inch IPS panel in 144Hz Full HD or 165Hz Quad HD options.

Acer PREDATOR-HELIOS

The new Nitro 5 notebooks also come with up to 32GB DDR5 4800MHz memory, and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD RAID 0 storage. The laptop runs Windows 11 and comes with Killer DoubleShot Pro (E2600+1675i) and WiFi 6E connectivity. The Helios 300 (2022) feature a starting price of $1,649.99 (Roughly Rs 1,22,850).

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)

The new Predator Triton 500 SE is designed for both work and play. The laptop is equipped with a 12th Gen Intel laptop CPU, maxing out with a Core i9. The CPU is paired with a top-end Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU. You also get 32GB of 5200MHz LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage. The Triton 500 SE also boasts a 16-inch WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate.

The panel offers 500 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, and Nvidia G-Sync support.  Unlike traditional gaming laptops, the Triton 500 SE is touted to deliver excellent battery life owing to its massive 99.98Wh battery capacity. Acer’s new Predator Triton laptop features a starting price of $2,299.99 (Roughly Rs 1,71,250).

Acer Swift X

The Acer Swift X is available in 14-inch and 16-inch versions. The Acer Swift X 14 features a 14-inch IPS display with 300 nits of peak brightness and a 2,240 x 1400 pixels resolution. The Acer Swift X 16 sports a 16-inch IPS panel with a 2,560 x 1600 pixels resolution and up to 400 nits of peak brightness.

Swift-X-

Both models use 12th Gen Intel processing hardware with up to a 12-core CPU. The 14-inch model features an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU, while the 16-inch variant opts for Intel’s Arc discrete graphics. The Swift X models also come with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory and 2 TB of PCIe SSD storage.

Earlier this week, Acer announced a new Vero laptop and multiple Chromebooks. For an in-depth look at all Acer products launched at CES 2022, head on over to the link.
Carlsen Martin
Tags: #Acer #CES 2022 #gaming #Intel #laptops
first published: Jan 6, 2022 05:59 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.