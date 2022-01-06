CES 2022: Acer launches new Nitro, Predator, Swift X laptops with 12th Gen Intel CPUs

Acer recently announced a series of new consumer and gaming laptops at CES 2022. The new line-up of gaming laptops included updates to Acer’s Nitro, Predator Triton, and Predator Helios series. The Acer Swift X also debuted as the first laptop with Intel’s Arc discrete GPU. Acer also announced a couple of Aspire C series laptops.

Acer Nitro 5 (2022)

The Acer Nitro 5 (2022) arrives with 12th Gen Intel (up to a Core i7) and AMD Ryzen 6000 processor options. Both the 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch Nitro models can be equipped with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU. The new Nitro 5 models feature a pair of M.2 SSD slots (PCIe Gen 4), while the AMD version also offers DDR5 RAM on select models as opposed to DDR4 on all Intel models.

The Acer Nitro 5 (2022) laptops can be configured with a 144Hz Full HD display or a 165Hz Quad HD display. The gaming laptop also comes with DTS:X Ultra audio technology to create a 3D spatial soundscape. The Acer Nitro 5 (2022) models will start from $1,049.99 (Roughly Rs 78,000).

Acer Predator Helios 300 (2022)

The 2022 Predator Helios 300 has also been updated with the latest 12th Gen Intel processors, up to a Core i7. For graphics, the Helios 300 can be configured with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or GeForce RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU. Display options include a 15.6-inch 165Hz Quad HD IPS panel or a 17.3-inch IPS panel in 144Hz Full HD or 165Hz Quad HD options.

The new Nitro 5 notebooks also come with up to 32GB DDR5 4800MHz memory, and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD RAID 0 storage. The laptop runs Windows 11 and comes with Killer DoubleShot Pro (E2600+1675i) and WiFi 6E connectivity. The Helios 300 (2022) feature a starting price of $1,649.99 (Roughly Rs 1,22,850).

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)

The new Predator Triton 500 SE is designed for both work and play. The laptop is equipped with a 12th Gen Intel laptop CPU, maxing out with a Core i9. The CPU is paired with a top-end Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU. You also get 32GB of 5200MHz LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage. The Triton 500 SE also boasts a 16-inch WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate.

The panel offers 500 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, and Nvidia G-Sync support. Unlike traditional gaming laptops, the Triton 500 SE is touted to deliver excellent battery life owing to its massive 99.98Wh battery capacity. Acer’s new Predator Triton laptop features a starting price of $2,299.99 (Roughly Rs 1,71,250).

Acer Swift X

The Acer Swift X is available in 14-inch and 16-inch versions. The Acer Swift X 14 features a 14-inch IPS display with 300 nits of peak brightness and a 2,240 x 1400 pixels resolution. The Acer Swift X 16 sports a 16-inch IPS panel with a 2,560 x 1600 pixels resolution and up to 400 nits of peak brightness.

Both models use 12th Gen Intel processing hardware with up to a 12-core CPU. The 14-inch model features an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU, while the 16-inch variant opts for Intel’s Arc discrete graphics. The Swift X models also come with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory and 2 TB of PCIe SSD storage.