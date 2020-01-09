CES 2020: Dell showcases Alienware Concept UFO handheld gaming prototype console

The Consumer Electronics Show is undoubtedly the place to be for PC gamers looking to invest in a new rig, be it a laptop or desktop. At CES 2020, PC manufacturers have done little to disappoint. However, with thin and light gaming laptops and compact modular desktops, portability seems to be the name of the game.

But Dell has managed to take power and portability to the next level with the Alienware Concept UFO. From the Razer Edge Pro to the Nintendo Switch, there have been several handheld gaming consoles over the years. But the Dell’s Alienware Concept UFO offers the portability of a Nintendo’s Switch and combines it with Intel’s 10th Gen processing power. The Concept UFO is supposed to be capable of running PC games, including AAA titles.

Alienware’s prototype handheld gaming console features an 8-inch screen with a 1200p resolution, which is a massive upgrade over the Switch’s 720p display. The controllers on either side of the Concept UFO can be detached and used a joystick. However, unlike the Switch, the two controllers need to be attached to a bridge as Windows 10 doesn’t recognise two halves of a controller as one. Additionally, Alienware’s handheld console also comes with an in-built kickstand to place the screen on a surface like a table.