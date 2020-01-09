App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CES 2020: Dell showcases Alienware Concept UFO handheld gaming prototype console

It offers the portability of a Nintendo’s Switch and combines it with Intel’s 10th Gen processing power.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Consumer Electronics Show is undoubtedly the place to be for PC gamers looking to invest in a new rig, be it a laptop or desktop. At CES 2020, PC manufacturers have done little to disappoint. However, with thin and light gaming laptops and compact modular desktops, portability seems to be the name of the game.

But Dell has managed to take power and portability to the next level with the Alienware Concept UFO. From the Razer Edge Pro to the Nintendo Switch, there have been several handheld gaming consoles over the years. But the Dell’s Alienware Concept UFO offers the portability of a Nintendo’s Switch and combines it with Intel’s 10th Gen processing power. The Concept UFO is supposed to be capable of running PC games, including AAA titles.

Alienware’s prototype handheld gaming console features an 8-inch screen with a 1200p resolution, which is a massive upgrade over the Switch’s 720p display. The controllers on either side of the Concept UFO can be detached and used a joystick. However, unlike the Switch, the two controllers need to be attached to a bridge as Windows 10 doesn’t recognise two halves of a controller as one. Additionally, Alienware’s handheld console also comes with an in-built kickstand to place the screen on a surface like a table.

Close
The Concept UFO will have access to Bluetooth, Thunderbolt and Wi-Fi connectivity. The device also features a headphone jack and a USB-C port (Ports are yet to be confirmed) and can be controlled using a mouse and keyboard. Dell is yet to provide details of the battery life of this mobile gaming device. The Concept UFO is a Windows PC gaming tablet two years in the making but is still in its prototype phase. However, it seems like an interesting alternative to the Nintendo Switch.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 9, 2020 12:45 pm

tags #Dell #gaming

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.