Call of Duty: Modern Warfare cross-play explained; system requirements revealed

One of the most anticipated games of the year has just kick-started open beta for PC users. Gamers who pre-purchase Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will now be able to play the open beta version of the game. There are several improvements coming to the latest addition to the Call of Duty franchise but none as exciting as the new cross-play system.

According to Infinity Ward, the new Modern Warfare reboot supports a mouse, keyboard and controller across all platforms. Players will be allowed to chose lobbies with players using only mice and keyboards or controllers, regardless of the platform they are gaming on. So, players will be matched depending on their input device rather than the gaming platform. The game will also feature a provision to allow controller-users to square up against competitors playing with mice and keyboards.

The cross-play system is accessible across all multiplayer modes in the latest Call of Duty. However, there is currently no system in place to support cross-play for ranked or tournament games. Infinity Ward’s system is similar to that seen on the popular battle royale, Fortnite.

Players need to make a Call of Duty account on the Activision website to participate in cross-play. Once you’ve signed up for cross-play, you’ll be able to create a squad for players, gaming on different platforms. You can pre-purchase Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, starting from $49.99 (Approx Rs 4,400)

Activision has also detailed the system requirements to play Modern Warfare. However, the gaming giant has claimed that these system requirements are for the beta version only and could change when the game launches in October.

Component Minimum Settings Recommend Settings CPU Intel Core i5 2500k or AMD equivalent Intel Core i7 4770k or AMD equivalent GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 2GB / GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon HD 7950 Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580 RAM 8GB 16GB HDD 45GB 45GB OS Windows 7 (64-bit) Windows 10 (64-bit) DirectX Version 12 12

