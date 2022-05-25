Build 2022 | Microsoft will soon let developers design custom Windows 11 widgets

(Image Courtesy: Microsoft)

During its annual Build 2022 conference, Microsoft announced that third-party developers would soon be able to build custom widgets for Windows 11. These widgets will be extensions for Win32 and PWA apps on the operating system.

Also Read: Your phone will soon be your password; Microsoft, Google and Apple join hands to create a new authentication standard



We are so excited to announce that you'll soon be able to develop widgets as a new companion experience to your apps https://t.co/pQ0Sq6vGmr pic.twitter.com/S1cfTK3nu9

— Windows Developer (@windowsdev) May 24, 2022

As Windows Central reported, The custom widgets will be added automatically to the Windows 11 widget panel, when users install the associated app. Microsoft doesn't have a firm date yet as to when it expects the feature to go live, other than a vague "later this year".

So far, the widgets panel for Windows 11 has been reserved for Microsoft's own apps and services. The company said the new widgets are built on its Adaptive Cards platform, which, "is an easy to use open source platform".

Microsoft views widgets as a companion experience to existing apps that gives users glanceable information, and allows them to launch into the full app if they want.

Also Read: Microsoft working on Xbox Streaming device that will reportedly release next year

Head of devices and Windows at Microsoft, Panos Panay, said that the company was "energized by the customer feedback on widgets," and added that, "later this year you’ll be able to start building Widgets as companion experiences for your Win32 and PWA apps on Windows 11, powered by the Adaptive Cards platform.”





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes