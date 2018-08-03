Bill Gates is impressed by Elon Musk’s AI developments

Microsoft founder Bill Gates hailed Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his company’s work in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

Gates tweeted that Musk’s AI business, OpenAI, had achieved a milestone in the advancement of the technology, which has grown significantly in the past few years.



This is just one of many amazing projects I had a chance to see at @OpenAI, where they’re working to ensure as many people benefit from AI as possible. This is an incredibly important mission, and I’m excited to see more of their work.

— Bill Gates (@BillGates) June 26, 2018

He followed up his first tweet with another, saying OpenAI is working to ensure that AI benefits as many people as possible. He also pointed out the importance of this mission and how excited he was about the future.

Back in August 2017, according to a report by The Verge, one of OpenAI’s bots participated in the annual global Dota 2 tournament. The company’s engineers had claimed that the bot had amassed ‘lifetimes’ of experience in just two weeks of real-time learning.

The bot faced off against Dota 2 pro — Danylo Ishutin — in a live one-on-one match, and it ended with the bot defeating Ishutin, twice. After the match, Ishutin said he would not play against the bot again and that it felt ‘eerily human.’



OpenAI first ever to defeat world's best players in competitive eSports. Vastly more complex than traditional board games like chess & Go. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2017

Musk has been saying for years that he founded OpenAI as a non-profit in order to prevent the technology from ‘destroying the world’.