Bezel-less display and triple camera setup likely for Samsung Galaxy S10

Huge expectations await the next phone in the Samsung Galaxy S series S10, that will also mark the 10th anniversary of the Galaxy S series. The ambitious phone will boast of some new and innovative features including a triple camera setup.

Starting with the screen, the smartphone will sport a bezel-less display with no notch. Riding on the upcoming trend of security features, Samsung Galaxy S10 will have an in-display fingerprint sensor along with the now common 3D Face Unlock system for security.

As per a report by Gadgets 360, the smartphone will arrive in three variants only. According to a South Korean publication ETNews, the most premium variant will sport a triple camera setup at the back, like the Huawei P20 Pro. It will have a large 6.2-inch display, just like the Samsung Galaxy S9+. The base Samsung Galaxy S10 variant will have a flat 5.8-inch display. Whereas the other variant will feature a 5.8-inch display with curved edges. This is similar to the one seen on the Samsung Galaxy S9. However, the specifications of the triple lens camera are not detailed in the report.

It will be the first time that Samsung will incorporate such a camera in case if this report is accurate. Not only the camera, but it will also be the first time the company will launch three variants of the Galaxy S series. The two variants were started by the company at the time when they introduced the Edge display on the Samsung Galaxy S6. Later on, it was renamed in 2017, by labelling its S-series phones as Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.