Bajaj Pulsar NS160 gets rear disc variant; will be priced at Rs 82,630 ex-showroom

When the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 first came to the market, it was to compete with the likes of the Suzuki Gixxer, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, and Honda CB Hornet. But the lack of a rear disc brake meant competition had the advantage. Now, Bajaj dealerships seem to be receiving an updated NS160 with a disc on the rear wheel to better compete with those rivals.

The new version will be sold at a premium of Rs 2,000 over the previous version at a price of Rs 82,630 (ex-showroom, Pune).

Mechanically, nothing else changes. The NS160 still receives the same 160.3cc single-cylinder producing 15.5 PS of power and 14.6 Nm of peak torque mated to a 5-speed transmission. The same telescopic fork in the front and gas-charged rear monoshock handle suspension duties. A front disc is a 240mm unit while the rear is most likely a 230mm unit.

News of the new NS160 surfaced when a YouTube video showing off the new disc brake was posted by YouTuber, Shivansh Batham. The video also shows a new set of 17-inch rims for the NS160 just like the ones on the updated Pulsar 150. The bike continues to ride on the double cradle frame, the same as the one on the NS200 and weighs 142 kg.

Here is the video: