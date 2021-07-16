MARKET NEWS

You can book OLA e-scooter at just Rs 499; five reasons why you should do so

The company said that a 50 percent of battery capacity could give you about 75 km suggesting that the total range could be around the 150 km-mark.

Moneycontrol News
July 16, 2021 / 02:45 PM IST
OLA has announced the commencement of bookings for its electric scooter at just Rs 499. But should you buy it? Here are five reasons you should consider.

Power

Currently, there is very little we know of the OLA Electric scooter’s powertrain specifications. What we do know is that it will definitely compete on par with some of the leading e-scooters on sale in the country today with some rumours suggesting speeds in excess of 100 km/h and acceleration speeds of 0-45 km/h in just under four seconds.

Range

Range has always been a concern when it comes to electric vehicles. The Ola scooter, however, seems to be fairly class leading in this case. A recent spy shot of the scooter showed instrument cluster reporting 87 percent of charge still left in the battery and about 122 km of range remaining. Additionally, the company too said that a 50 percent of battery capacity could give you about 75 km suggesting that the total range could be around the 150 km-mark.

Features

According to OLA Group CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, the new scooter will come with some segment leading features such as the best-in-class boot space and acceleration.

Connectivity

Along with the full colour TFT dash, the OLA scooter will also get app-based connectivity to keep track of the bike’s telemetry. This includes features such as battery capacity, range, geo-fencing, bike locator, etc.

Price

Finally, the price of the OLA scooter is expected to be super aggressive. Expected to be priced at about the Rs 1 lakh-mark, this undercuts the Bajaj e-Chetak as well as Ather 450X and the TVS iQube.
Tags: #Auto #Ola #Ola Scooter #Technology
first published: Jul 16, 2021 02:45 pm

