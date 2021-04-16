MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Yamaha FZ-X specifications leaked; new bike to use 150cc engine from FZS-FI

The document also shows that the bike gets a wheelbase of 1,330 mm which is identical to the FZS-FI and a total length of 2,020 mm.

Moneycontrol News
April 16, 2021 / 07:07 PM IST
The new FZ-X should make it to launch by the middle of 2021

The new FZ-X should make it to launch by the middle of 2021

Yamaha in December 2020 had trademarked the name FZ-X and last month, a new bike had been spotted testing, although that was very obviously, not even close to finished.

Now a new document has surfaced on the internet revealing some of the specifications of the new bike. That this bike is the FZ-X, too, is confirmed from the entry at the bottom.

Auto publisher, Rushlane’s report suggests that the bike will use the 149cc single engine from the current FZS-FI platform, and unfortunately not the 250cc. This engine currently churns out 12.4 PS of power and 13.3 Nm of torque.

Image source: Rushlane Image source: Rushlane

The document also shows that the bike gets a wheelbase of 1,330 mm which is identical to the FZS-FI and a total length of 2,020 mm.

Close

Related stories

From what we can tell from the spy pics is that the new bike will be very reminiscent of the XSR model sold in other Asian markets. It gets a box-like tank and a stubby tail section. The riding triangle, too, is a very upright position with the footpegs forward set so as to be more comfortable.

The new Yamaha is expected to be unveiled and launched sometime in the middle of the year and as for pricing, expect a figure very close to the FZS-FI’s Rs 98 lakh mark.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Auto #Technology #Yamaha #Yamaha FZ-X
first published: Apr 16, 2021 07:07 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.