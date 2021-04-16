Yamaha FZ-X specifications leaked; new bike to use 150cc engine from FZS-FI

The new FZ-X should make it to launch by the middle of 2021

Yamaha in December 2020 had trademarked the name FZ-X and last month, a new bike had been spotted testing, although that was very obviously, not even close to finished.

Now a new document has surfaced on the internet revealing some of the specifications of the new bike. That this bike is the FZ-X, too, is confirmed from the entry at the bottom.

Auto publisher, Rushlane’s report suggests that the bike will use the 149cc single engine from the current FZS-FI platform, and unfortunately not the 250cc. This engine currently churns out 12.4 PS of power and 13.3 Nm of torque.

Image source: Rushlane

The document also shows that the bike gets a wheelbase of 1,330 mm which is identical to the FZS-FI and a total length of 2,020 mm.

From what we can tell from the spy pics is that the new bike will be very reminiscent of the XSR model sold in other Asian markets. It gets a box-like tank and a stubby tail section. The riding triangle, too, is a very upright position with the footpegs forward set so as to be more comfortable.

The new Yamaha is expected to be unveiled and launched sometime in the middle of the year and as for pricing, expect a figure very close to the FZS-FI’s Rs 98 lakh mark.