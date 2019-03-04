What to expect from MG Hector? 3 things you should know

SAIC-owned MG Motors is set to debut in India soon. They have chosen the Hector to be their pioneer car in the Indian market and have begun trials and testing in the country. With their plant set up in Halol, Gujarat; MG Motors is closing in on their launch date soon. With that in mind, here is what you should expect from the MG Hector.

1. It takes inspiration from Baojun 530

Since SAIC is a Shanghai-based company, it will borrow design elements from the Chinese Baojun 530, although it will be heavily re-engineered and tweaked to suit Indian driving conditions. The platform is expected to be the same though, which means the MG Hector will get a wheelbase of 2,750mm while being 4,655mm long. This makes it one of the largest SUV to be on offer upon launch.

2. It has multiple engine options

The company has decided to offer the Hector in petrol and diesel variants. The petrol engine will be a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged unit, making 148BHP. The alternative is a 177BHP making 2-litre, four-cylinder diesel motor. The diesel unit is the same one used in Jeep Compass and Tata Harrier, albeit in a different state of tune.

3. It will be a fierce competitor

MG Motor India has decided to market the Hector as a premium offering in the compact SUV segment. It will feature a 12.1-inch all-digital instrument cluster, with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. These features will be vital in giving it an edge over its competition, which will be the likes of Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass among others.