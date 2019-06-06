App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 04:40 PM IST

What to expect from Bajaj and KTM's joint e-scooter venture

These electric vehicles will be manufactured at Bajaj’s plant in Pune and are expected to enter production by 2022.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM has collaborated with Bajaj for a new venture, called powered two-wheeler (PTW). The two companies with co-develop an electric platform for the manufacturing of electric two-wheelers in India.

These electric vehicles will be manufactured at Bajaj’s plant in Pune and are expected to enter production by 2022. The companies are jointly developing a new 48-volt electric platform which will give a power output ranging from 3kW (4PS) to 10kW (13PS). This platform can reportedly be used for electric scooters, mopeds, and smaller mopeds.

A few years ago, the MD of Bajaj Auto, Rajiv Bajaj had stated that the company aims to do a Tesla in the electric two-wheeler space. This was an indication that its upcoming brand Urbanite would aim for the premium e-bike segment. However, the latest announcement indicates that the company is looking for cheaper, mass-production alternatives.

KTM and Bajaj should have their own set of benefits from the collaboration. KTM will get Bajaj’s facility to mass produce while keeping the costs low, while Bajaj can benefit from KTM’s electric two-wheeler knowledge.

related news

Recently, an apparently electric version of Bajaj’s beloved scooter Chetak was spotted, which could indicate the return of the iconic scooter in an electric avatar. KTM was also spotted testing its own electric scooter on the streets of Europe. This indicates that both the companies are pushing towards entering the electric vehicle race as soon as possible.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 04:40 pm

tags #Auto #Bajaj #e-scooter #KTM #Technology #trends

