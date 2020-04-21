App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 01:23 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Volvo and Daimler tie-up to develop fuel cell for trucks

Swedish truck maker Volvo said on Tuesday it had signed a deal with German rival Daimler to set up a joint venture to develop and produce fuel cell systems for heavy-duty vehicles.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Swedish truck maker Volvo said on Tuesday it had signed a deal with German rival Daimler to set up a joint venture to develop and produce fuel cell systems for heavy-duty vehicles.

Daimler will consolidate all its current fuel cell activities in the joint venture. Volvo said in a statement it will acquire 50% in the joint venture for the sum of approximately 600 million euros ($650.34 million) on a cash and debt-free basis.

The deal was preliminary and non-binding it added.

Close
Also read: Electric vehicle demand witnesses 20% jump in FY20

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 01:20 pm

tags #automobile #Business #dailmer #truck #Volvo

most popular

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.