Toyota Fortuner Legender: Worth the hefty price tag?

The Toyota Fortuner Legender looks glamorous, with an ‘X’ shaped motif running across its nose and a grille that’s straight out of a Lexus RX in many respects.

The Toyota Fortuner has steadfastly occupied a major portion of the SUV market in its price range. Many-a-manufacturer has tried to depose it, only to fall back in rank, and allow the Fortuner to continue with its reign. Before it’s a robust SUV, it’s a Toyota, and with that label comes the conviction that it can drive through the apocalypse. So, the latest facelifts, while expensive (we’ll come to that in a bit) seem to be in no immediate danger of being usurped.

While changes remain minimal, the Fortuner’s identity has been split into two. There’s the top-end Fortuner 4x4, and then there’s the Fortuner Legender 4x2. Both carry an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 37 lakh, both sit atop their variant list, but while the Fortuner 4x4 is the more off-road capable version, the Legender is the more glamorous and sophisticated of the two. For starters, it does look radically different from the current Fortuner. It’s got an all-new nose that’s reminiscent of a Lexus, with an ‘X’ shaped motif running across it, and a grille that’s straight out of a Lexus RX, in many respects. It also gets a two-tone paint job, a dual tone interior finish, deeper air dams, ambient lighting, electronic rear-view mirror, wireless charging and other contemporary gizmos that enhance its soft-roading credentials. What about the rest of it?

The Engine

The engine remains the same, much like the rest of the powertrain. The 2.8-litre, four-cylinder diesel now makes a little more power with 204hp to spare, along with a whopping 500Nm of torque. This is the highest state of tune that a Fortuner can be found in, and the added power combined with the BS6 refinement, does make the car feel noticeably smoother. Sure, the throttle response is still a little lumpy compared to the likes of soft roaders like the VW Tiguan, but there’s enough torque here to smother any initial lag and the marginally agricultural quality of the previous version’s engine seems to have been worked-on. The Legender only gets the diesel option paired with a six-speed automatic. Torque comes in earlier than expected, thanks to a few tweaks made to the turbo and linear speed is considerably better than the outgoing model’s.

The Ride

The Legender’s ladder-on-frame chassis is, predictably enough, proficient off-road and a bit cumbersome on-road. This is not a vehicle for enthusiastic cornering, you’re better off with something like the C5 Aircross for that. No, the Legender’s appeal lies, as always, in its asteroid-proof built quality, and the not inconsiderable imperiousness that comes with sitting so high. Despite the body roll that is to be expected from an analogue ladder frame SUV, the Fortuner was always surefooted and gained meteoric momentum on the highway, with ease. Where the Legender shines, is how it absolutely wafts over Indian roads, an attribute of the Fortuner’s that’s made it something of a status symbol among India’s landed gentry. Since it doesn’t have 4x4, the Legender is lighter by 125 kg, and this is evident in the way it accelerates.

The Kit

The Fortuner Legender is well-equipped, no doubt. It has features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It’s even got ventilated front seats and traces of ambient lighting around the dash. And yet, for its price, the

The Legender's interiors seem dated, though they function as well as any modern car.

Legender’s interiors, while better, still seem dated. The plastics, the leather, the gear lever – they all seem to belong to a previous generation car even though they function as well as any modern car. This isn’t going to affect their sales because the Fortuner gets its fundamentals right. It’s spacious and offers great comfort all around. Its comfort, durability and sheer road presence remain unmatched, so despite a few inconsistencies in the quality of its overall finish, this will still remain a segment leader.

Verdict

Should you pick a Legender over a standard Fortuner 4x4? It’s hard to answer the question, because the Legender is a sub-40 lakh SUV. And for that money, there are more refined soft-roaders in the market (albeit smaller ones). Truth be told, most Fortuner owners seldom go boulder-bashing in their SUVs even though the Fortuner has proven to be one of the most durable cars in the Indian market. Keeping in mind what it will be subject to in the real world, the Legender does appear to be a more sound option. It’s lighter, quicker and it’s electronics package is more superior and up-to-date. Then there’s the fact that it looks quantifiably different from its predecessors. Of course, you can venture off-road in it, but it doesn’t have the kit to pull you out of a quagmire, should you find yourself in one. It’s a toss-up between perceived utility and real-world utility. Suffice it to say that, if it’s the tarmac you’re going to stick to - go with the Legender.