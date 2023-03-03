Tata Motors crosses 50 lakh passenger vehicle production milestone

To mark the occasion, Tata Motors will also roll out a month-long celebratory campaign for all customers and employees across the country through which the carmaker will deck up its dealership and sales outlets.

Leading automobile manufacturer in the country, Tata Motors has achieved the milestone of producing 50 lakh passenger vehicles. The company achieved this goal on March 3 and celebrated the milestone amid a lot of fanfare in an event wherein the Tata Motors family and their new Forever range of Tata cars and SUVs came together to mark the event.

Mr Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, said, “Today marks a celebratory moment in the history of Tata Motors as we celebrate our 50 lakh production mark milestone. This journey has been one replete with its fair share of ups and downs. We have been changing India with every new product intervention. Every innovation was with the idea of building the nation. The brand is respected by its customers for bringing several new technologies and we express our gratitude for the tremendous support of our customers, who have made this landmark achievement possible."

"We owe this milestone to our employees, suppliers, channel partners and the government for their continued support. At Tata Motors, we remain committed to continuously innovate and be a leading stakeholder in moving the future of mobility ahead in India with safer, smarter and greener solutions,” he added.

To mark the occasion, Tata Motors will also roll out a month-long celebratory campaign for all customers and employees across the country through which the carmaker will deck up its dealership and sales outlets with branded outfits as well as the signatory mnemonic to mark the milestone.