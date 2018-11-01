App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 08:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Suzuki Motorcycle sales up 30.76% in October

The company had sold 50,237 units October last year, SMIPL said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL) on November 1 reported 30.76 jump in sales in October at 65,689 units.

The company had sold 50,237 units October last year, SMIPL said in a statement.

"A strong performance during the festive season is critical to our hope of fulfilling our sales target of 7.5 million sales in this financial year," SMIPL Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said.

The company enjoyed its highest-ever retail sales during the month and is geared up to end this season on a high, he added.
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 08:17 pm

tags #Auto #Business #India #Suzuki Motorcycle

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.