Skoda drives in all new Kodiaq at Rs 34.99 lakh

The new Kodiaq comes equipped with 2-litre petrol engine mated to a seven-speed transmission sending power to all four wheels.

PTI
January 10, 2022 / 01:09 PM IST

Czech automaker Skoda on Monday launched new version of its premium SUV Kodiaq in the country, priced between Rs 34.99 lakh and Rs 37.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Kodiaq comes equipped with 2-litre petrol engine mated to a seven-speed transmission sending power to all four wheels.

The company said the all new version of the seven seater model, which comes with various luxury features, can accelerate to 100kph in just 7.8 seconds.

The three trims Style, SportLine and Laurin & Klement variants of the model are tagged at Rs 34.99 lakh, Rs 35.99 lakh and Rs 37.49 lakh, respectively.

"Kodiaq has a rich, international legacy of being a pioneering model of our SUV campaign. In India, as in with the other markets where the KODIAQ is present, the SUV has stood out for the ample space on offer, comprehensive range of equipment and its excellent value-for-money proposition," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said in a statement.

With the all-new Kodiaq, the company has built on the design aesthetic, comfort, engine and dynamic capabilities, along with thoughtful additions in the cabin, he added.

"With several segment leading features and uncompromising safety, Kodiaq is a complete luxury package for the family, whether it is everyday driving or off-road adventures," Hollis stated.

In terms of safety, the model comes with nine airbags, adaptive front headlights, defogging across all transparent surfaces, electronic, mechanical and hydraulic brake assist, stability control, multi-collision braking and park assist with handsfree parking among others.

In addition, the flagship L&K trim comes with hill descent control and a 360-degree camera as standard.
