Pre-booking of Ducati Multistrada V4, V4 S and Streetfighter V4 begins

According to a report in Bikewale, select dealers in the country have started accepting bookings. Bike launches are expected to begin this month.

Moneycontrol News
April 13, 2021 / 07:48 PM IST

Ducati is yet to launch its flagship tourer and naked sport in India which is likely to happen soon. For now, however, dealers have started accepting bookings for the bikes.

According to a report in Bikewale, select dealers in the country have started accepting bookings for the Multistrada V4 and V4 S as well as the Streetfighter V4. This is, however, just at the dealership level and not confirmed by the company, but dealers are saying that launches of the bikes are expected to start this month.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 is Ducati’s flagship roadster complete with the 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine from the Panigale V4. This produces 205 PS of power and 123 Nm of torque. The Streetfighter is a butch-looking bike complete with LED headlamp and LED DRLs. The Streetfighter’s main rival comes from the Kawasaki Z H2, another supercharged monster of a bike.

Next are the Multistrada V4 and V4 S which the dealers say will arrive in May. The Multistrada is powered by a 1,158cc four-cylinder engine that is capable of 168 PS of power and 125 Nm of torque. Ducati is also working on a Pikes Peak edition of the Multistrada V4 which will be better suited to fast riding on tarmac roads. The Multistrada V4 faces a range of rivals in India and very specifically from the BMW R 1250 GS.

As for pricing, expect some premium numbers on these bikes considering their flagship nature. To give you an idea, the Streetfighter’s rival, the Z H2 starts at Rs 21.90 lakh while the Multistrada’s rival, the BMW R 1250 GS starts at Rs 20.45 lakh.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Auto #Ducati #Ducati Multistrada V4 #Ducati Streetfighter V4 #Technology
first published: Apr 13, 2021 07:48 pm

