English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

    One Moto India inks pact with Reliance General Insurance to provide motor insurance

    The company, which has launched three electric scooters — Byka, Electa, and Commuta, said the partnership will enable easy insurance service to its customers.

    PTI
    March 17, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST
    Representational Image

    Representational Image

    Electric two-wheeler maker One Moto India on Thursday said it has partnered with Reliance General Insurance to provide motor insurance to its customers.

    The company, which has launched three electric scooters — Byka, Electa, and Commuta, said the partnership will enable easy insurance service to its customers.

    One Moto India Vice-President, Marketing & Sales, Aditya Reddy said the company has been strengthening its services and product portfolio.

    As the company moves ahead in sync with the strategy, he said the association with Reliance General Insurance is another milestone achieved.

    "As the nation makes the responsible shift towards e-mobility for a better and greener future, we have an equally significant contribution to make in the process. Our partnership with One Moto reflects our commitment and is aimed at achieving those goals,” Reliance General Insurance Chief Distribution Officer Anand Singhi said.

    Close
    Earlier this year, the company had announced plans to invest Rs 250 crore to set up a manufacturing unit in Telangana with a capacity of 40,000 units in the first phase.
    PTI
    Tags: #Auto #Buisness #One Moto India #Reliance General Insurance #Technology
    first published: Mar 17, 2022 01:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.