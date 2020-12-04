Maruti Suzuki, Toyota likely to jointly develop Creta, Seltos rival from 2022: Report

the new SUV will employ Toyota’s DNGA platform and will measure 4.3m in length. But while the underpinnings will remain identical, just like the Vitara Brezza/Urban Cruiser, the new SUV could feature its own distinctive styling to better tell the brands apart.

Maruti Suzuki has informed the stock exchanges that the Vitara Brezza will not be manufactured at the Toyota Kirloskar’s plant in Karnataka, but didn’t provide any further details. What we do know, however, is that another model will take its place and will be produced in the TKM plant starting 2022.

The companies declined to comment on what the replacement model will be. However, auto publisher Autocar has found that the new model could potentially be a Hyundai Creta/Kia Seltos rival.

While there is no confirmation on this from manufacturers, industry watchers believe the new SUV could employ Toyota’s DNGA platform and will measure 4.3m in length. But while the underpinnings will remain identical, just like the Vitara Brezza/Urban Cruiser, the new SUV could feature its own distinctive styling to better tell the brands apart.

Powertrain options will come from the 1.5-litre petrol that is on offer even now, but a turbo-petrol option can’t be off the cards entirely. We do know that Maruti Suzuki has completely given up the diesel powertrain so it will be futile looking for that option.

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have both been missing from the mid-sized SUV game. And considering the segment has been gaining immense popularity among the masses for quite some time now, the new model could fill a huge gap in the auto manufacturers’ lineup. The new SUV will also be the first model to be jointly developed by the two companies allowing for lower production costs as well.