Maruti Suzuki board approves acquisition of 100% stake in Suzuki Motor Gujarat

The deal once completed will make SMG a wholly-owned subsidiary of Maruti Suzuki India.

The board of Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has cleared the way for the auto major to acquire 100 percent shares of Suzuki Motor Corporation's Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG), the company told exchanges on August 8.

The board evaluated the acquisition of the Suzuki Motor Corporation's (SMC's) equity in SMG and concluded that the issue of MSI equity shares on a preferential allotment basis would be beneficial to minority shareholders and the company.

The other option under consideration was a cash payment. The equity deal once complete will make SMG a wholly-owned subsidiary of Maruti Suzuki India.

"The total number of securities proposed to be issued to SMC as consideration for the acquisition of 100 percent stake of SMC in SMG, shall be decided in a subsequent Board Meeting, basis relevant valuation reports," the filing said.

The details in relation to the subscription, including the issue price for the securities and the post-allotment holding of the investors are yet to be decided.

At 10.47 am, the stock was trading at Rs 9,580 on the National Stock Exchange, up 0.59 percent from the previous close.