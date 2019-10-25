App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2019 09:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra to fully acquire France-based Peugeot Motocycles

The acquisition would help the company introduce seven new products between 2019 and 2021.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday said its subsidiary Mahindra Two Wheelers Europe will fully acquire France-based Peugeot Motocycles (PMTC) for an undisclosed amount. Mahindra Two Wheelers Europe already has 51 per cent stake in PMTC.

This reaffirms the commitment of the Mahindra Group to the future growth of Peugeot Motocycles, M&M said in a regulatory filing. "We are seeing positive momentum at Peugeot Motocycles. Kisbee becoming the largest selling 50cc vehicle in Europe, Peugeot Metropolis getting stronger in Europe and China, the positive market response to the new launch of the Urban GT connected Pulsion, are all cases in point," M&M President - FES & Two Wheelers Rajesh Jejurikar said.

The homegrown auto major, however, did not disclose financial details.

Close

The acquisition would help the company introduce seven new products between 2019 and 2021.

related news

Commenting on the deal, Peugeot Brand CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato said: "This decision by the shareholders will ensure that Peugeot Motocycles benefits from the expertise of a significant global player in the two wheelers industry."

He further said: "We at Peugeot will maintain our commitment through our utilisation of the Peugeot brand and extend our support to design and technological innovations."

The transaction will be completed after due process, M&M said.

The Peugeot brand will continue to be used in the future under the Trade Licence Agreement between PMTC and Peugeot, it added.

In addition, the Peugeot design teams will continue to assist in the design and development of PMTC products in close cooperation with the PMTC management and the Mahindra Group, M&M said.

The Mahindra Group has a diverse portfolio of businesses including the two-wheeler division and markets products under several brands including the Peugeot brand.

In October 2014 M&M had announced that it would acquire 51 per cent stake in Peugeot Motocycles (PMTC) for 28 million euro. The acquisition was completed in January 2015. PMTC is a part of France-based PSA Group.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 25, 2019 09:04 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Mahindra & Mahindra #technologies

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Range of BS6 Cars
Future Begins Now with BS6