KTM developing 750 platform with CF Moto; expect three new KTM bikes

The 790 Duke had a short stint in India after which BS-VI emission norms kicked in

Bajaj-owned KTM along with its joint venture partner CF Moto is in the process of developing a new 750 cc platform, the production of which the company says will begin soon in China.

With the new 750 platform, KTM could develop a wide range of bikes, akin to the 790 and 890 bikes. This will include an obvious 750 Duke, but also expect an Adventure and a Supermoto 750.

Back in December, last year, CEO of KTM, Stefan Pierer had confirmed that Bajaj Auto was developing a new 500cc parallel-twin engine that is set to launch sometime in 2022. This could be the new 490 Duke and this will leave a big gap in between the 490 and the 790 range.

The 750 platform is expected to fill in that gap offer a decent mix of performance and value. The 790 and 890 is already known for their sharp performance specs, so the 750 shouldn’t be any different but will allow for cheaper pricing.

As for India, KTM had brought in the 790 Duke before the BS-VI emission norms kicked in. There is still no word out on whether the bikes will actually make it here anytime soon, but the 490 could be seen in India thanks to Bajaj Auto. The 750 may see an India entry, but that, too, is a while away.