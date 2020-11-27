Kawasaki ZX-10R and ZX-10RR unveiled; India launch expected in 2021

Kawasaki has just unveiled the new ZX-10R and ZX-10RR for the new year, but this time around, the bikes also get mechanical upgrades to go alongside their new looks.

The Kawasaki H2 series of bikes belong in the top class of motorcycles, and while the ZX-10 bikes were sharp themselves, the company has decided to make the smaller sibling ride more in line with the bigger bikes.

In terms of design first, this is obviously inspired from the H2 bikes. The headlamp unit gets the same kind of split setup with the big ram intake tunnel built into the centre. The side fairings also get integrated winglets that Kawasaki claims increases downforce by up to 17 percent. The tank however, seems too curvy to match the head but the tail gets a decently sharp aesthetic to it as well.

The chassis, too, has been revised with a new 8 mm longer swingarm and a lower triple clamp. This has increased the bike’s overall wheelbase by 10 mm. Suspension comes from fully-adjustable Showa Balance Free Fork and a rear monoshock which has also been tweaked to improve handling. All of these changes has resulted in a more committed riding posture and the clip-on handlebar has a 10 mm further reach while the footpegs are positioned 5 mm higher than before.

Powering the new ZX-10 bikes are however, the same 998cc inline-four engines upgraded to meet the new emission norms. It gets a new exhaust system complete with a new catalytic converter but whether the figures go up or remain the same we have yet to see. Kawasaki does say that the first, second and third gears are shorter now and couple that with a 2-teeth larger 41-tooth rear sprocket should reduce acceleration times. Transmission is handled by a six speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter.

For electronics, ride-by-wire and the Bosch IMU allows for three riding modes, traction control and ABS. A full-colour TFT dash comes with Bluetooth connectivity. Other features include cruise control, engine-braking control, steering damper and launch control.

Most of the features above belong to the ZX-10R, the sportier ZX-10RR gets upgraded internals that make the engine lighter, lighter Marchesini wheels and Brembo Stylema brakes for stopping power.

The Kawasaki ZX-10R and ZX-10RR will mostly come to India next year and while prices haven’t been announced yet, expect a significant step up.