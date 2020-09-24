HSRP and colour-coded stickers mandatory for all vehicles in NCR; enforcement drive to begin soon

The Delhi transport department, on Tuesday, said that a drive will be launched soon to check for High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) and colour coded stickers and have asked all owners to make sure their vehicles have been affixed with them.

The HSRP and colour-coded stickers are mandatory for all vehicles registered in the National Capital Region (NCR) and as such attract penalties if they aren’t in place under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

Colour-coded stickers, get three colours to identify a vehicle’s fuel type with blue signifying petrol or CNG and orange signifying as diesel engine. In addition to just the colour, the stickers also bear other vehicle details such as registration number, engine and chassis number, registering authority and a laser branded PIN.

While all vehicles registered after April 1, 2019 come pre-fixed with these plates and stickers, owners of older vehicles will have to get them done. Automakers have assigned various vendors to provide the new plates and stickers and bookings can be made online as well.

According a senior officer at the department, almost 30 lakh vehicles are in need of the HSRPs and stickers. The directive was passed last year by the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA), but for various reasons, could not be implemented.

"We will start the enforcement drive only after giving reasonable time to the general public for getting HSRP and colour-coded stickers for their vehicles," the officer said.

In addition, these plates will not be available in the open market and as such will have to be purchased and equipped by the official vendors.