Last Updated : May 22, 2019 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How are electric vehicles defining the future?

The first records of EVs date back to the mid-19th century, when the smooth and silent functioning of electricity was preferred over gas-guzzling, smoke spewing gasoline engines.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Major automobile manufacturers around the world have engaged in a race to produce powerful, eco-friendly yet economical cars which will eliminate the use of fossil fuel. Currently, the only way to do this is by adopting an all-electric powertrain. However, with the advancements in the electric vehicle (EV) technology, we are moving towards the future faster than ever before.

Though the term sounds futuristic, electric vehicles have been around for quite a long time. The first records of EVs date back to the mid-19th century, when the smooth and silent functioning of electricity was preferred over gas-guzzling, smoke spewing gasoline engines. Electric vehicles have existed for many years in the form of trains, submarines, aircraft, and spacecraft.

However, the upcoming age has a range of electric cars and electric bikes in store. Elon Musk’s Tesla was one of the first companies to venture in the electric vehicles business in 2003.

But since then, almost all major automobile makers have entered the EV race. From exotics like Jaguar to everyday manufacturers like Hyundai and Mahindra, everyone is in a bid to make an electric vehicle which will be an ideal replacement for the current Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) counterparts.

Along with the effort to replace the gasoline engine with an electric powertrain, vehicle manufacturers are also working towards making the vehicles smarter. Right from technologies like Artificial Intelligence, to collision detection and emergency response systems, vehicles of the modern age are getting more sophisticated by the day.

Some manufacturers have even gone as far as dabbling in the autonomous vehicle sector, though very few have managed a breakthrough. Car makers like BMW have begun advertisements of self-driving vehicles, but the concept remains more of a project than reality.

All in all, it is imminent that electric vehicles will replace their gas-guzzling counterparts sooner or later. In any case, the future does seem smooth, silent and electric!

First Published on May 22, 2019 11:58 am

tags #Auto #electric vehicles #Technology #trends

