Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honda's off-road moped based on Super Cub 125 goes into production

The Japanese automobile manufacturer will revive the ‘CT’ nameplate which had been defunct since 2008.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

At the recently concluded 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, Honda had showcased an off-road moped concept based on the Super Cub 125. Dubbed the CT125, the company has entered the moped into production.

The Japanese automobile manufacturer will revive the ‘CT’ nameplate which had been defunct since 2008. The new moped is expected to be equipped with a 124cc, single-cylinder engine which does duty in the Euro-spec Super Cub 124. It should make 9.65PS of maximum power and 10.4Nm of peak torque while being mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Honda had showcased the concept scooter with a scrambler-like high-set exhaust, spoke wheels, dual-purpose tyres, and a bash plate. However, it is yet to be confirmed that Honda will be offering these accessories as standard after its launch.

After Honda launches the CT125, it will be able to offer a wider range of products across multiple power segments. The moped will not have any direct competition since there are no significant off-road based mopeds on sale in the market. The CT125 will pose as a more durable option for people who like to take their scooters off the road.

related news

Since Honda has entered the moped into production, it is expected to launch the moped sometime next year. However, it is yet to be confirmed if the company will launch it in India.

First Published on Dec 2, 2019 12:06 pm

tags #Auto #CT125 #Honda #Technology #trends

