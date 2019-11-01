App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 05:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Honda Cars India sales dip 29% in October

The company also exported 633 units last month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Friday reported 29.44 per cent decline in domestic sales at 10,010 units in October as against 14,187 units in the same month last year.

The company also exported 633 units last month. "The festive season was rewarding for the auto sector after a prolonged slowdown. The high discounts and other festive offers provided by automakers across the industry resulted in positive consumer sentiment," HCIL Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing Rajesh Goel said in a statement.

The company also witnessed an increased sales momentum as compared to last few months and is hopeful that this trend will continue in the following months, he added.

First Published on Nov 1, 2019 05:36 pm

