Honda Amaze hits 5 lakh sales milestone

Honda Cars India Ltd (HICL) said on September 7 that its popular compact sedan, Honda Amaze had achieved the sales milestone of 5 lakh units.

In its second generation version, Honda Amaze, which was launched in the country in 2013, holds a strong position in India’s entry sedan segment and enjoys a preferred brand status amid personal buyers, the company said in a statement.

The car is the largest selling model for HCIL, accounting for more than 40 percent of the sales.

“It’s a proud moment for us to achieve 5 lakh sales milestone for Honda Amaze. We would like to thank our customers for the love and acceptance they have shown for the brand and to our partners for their continuous support,” Honda Cars India president & CEO Takuya Tsumura said.

“Honda Amaze is our strategic entry model in India and key pillar of our business. Its popularity and acceptance in both big and small cities is a testament that the premium sedan not only matches the customer needs, but also exceeds their expectations.”

Made at the firm’s Tapurkara plant in Rajasthan, Amaze is sold in both domestic as well as multiple markets abroad.

The Honda Amaze was developed and designed as a “one class above sedan” due to its bold design, sophisticated and spacious interiors, outstanding driving experience as well as advanced features and safety technologies, the release said.

Available in both manual transmission and CVT in petrol with 1.2L i-VTEC engine as well as diesel with 1.5L i-DTEC engine, the Amaze adopts the best of Honda’s powertrains to achieve a perfect balance of performance and fuel economy.

The vehicle's current sales contribution from Tier 1 markets is almost 40 percent, while tier 2 and 3 combined contribution is around 60 percent, the release said.