English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

    Hero MotoCorp to hike prices of motorcycles by up to Rs 2,000 from April 5

    The price revision has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of increasing commodity prices, Hero MotoCorp, the country's largest two-wheeler maker said in a statement.

    PTI
    March 29, 2022 / 08:36 PM IST
    A Hero MotoCorp motorcycle

    A Hero MotoCorp motorcycle

    Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it will increase the prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to Rs 2,000 from April 5. The price revision has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of increasing commodity prices, the country's largest two-wheeler maker said in a statement.

    The company will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its entire product range. The price revision will be up to Rs 2,000, and the exact quantum of increase will be subject to specific models and the market.

    Various companies, including Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz, have already made the announcement to increase their product prices from the next month, owing to a rise in input costs.
    PTI
    Tags: #Hero MotoCorp Limited
    first published: Mar 29, 2022 08:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.