Here's what Bajaj has planned for 2020

Bajaj Chetak | The Chetak will be Bajaj's entry into not only the electric segment but also after years, the scooter segment too. unveiled just recently, the Chetak is a hark back to the years gone by with styling components reminiscent of the original scooter albeit with an electric twist to it.

Throughout 2019 Bajaj Auto launched new and updated products for the Indian market, which included Pulsars, Avenger, Platina and the new Dominar 400. Though the Indian automobile manufacturer has not officially announced its plans, here’s what to expect from Bajaj in 2020.

The company is expected to launch the Chetak, which would be revived after decades of dormancy. The e-scooter should have a range of 95 km in Eco mode on a full charge, which should suffice the purpose of intra-city commuting for a couple of days. The Chetak electric has been clad in a metal body, to evoke a feeling of trust and dependability. It could also get some design elements based on the Vespa, as their predecessors bore aesthetic similarities. Bajaj is expected to launch the new Chetak by next year, with an ex-showroom price tag around Rs 1 lakh.

Bajaj Auto was also reportedly working on a 250cc Pulsar NS motorcycle, though it is yet to be officially confirmed by the Indian bikemaker. Since Bajaj and KTM share most of their parts, the upcoming motorcycle could get the 248.8cc single-cylinder engine which currently powers the 250 Duke. However, it is uncertain whether the engine will retain its performance figures of 30 PS of maximum power and 24 Nm of peak torque. It is also expected to get updated with mechanical elements such as an LED headlight, as well as a BSVI-compliant engine.