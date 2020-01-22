App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 06:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Force Motors’ new van T1N to sport segment-first features

Force Motors should offer the van with a 350Nm making, BSVI-compliant diesel engine, though a CNG offering is also a possibility.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Force Motors Ltd | Close Price as on Sept 19, 2018 : 2135.35 | Close Price as on Sept 19, 2019 : 1131.55 | 1 Year Change (%) : -47.01 (Image: PTI)
Force Motors Ltd | Close Price as on Sept 19, 2018 : 2135.35 | Close Price as on Sept 19, 2019 : 1131.55 | 1 Year Change (%) : -47.01 (Image: PTI)

Force Motors recently showcased its latest offering in the passenger vehicle segment, which is also underpinned by the company's brand-new platform. The new vehicle is codenamed the T1N and is expected to debut at the Auto Expo.

The platform is currently undergoing homologation and validation tests. It is expected to underpin a new van which should be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo. The new platform pushes the engine outward in terms of design, which should lead to redesigned Force models in the future.

The new platform will underpin the company’s next-gen van which will be manufactured at the company’s Pithampur plant. It is expected to be equipped with projector headlights and LED DRLs, along with an independent front suspension and transverse parabolic springs.

Close

All four wheels of the T1N should get disc brakes, while ABS with EBD and ESP is expected to be offered as standard. Dual airbags are a possible offering as well, while the van is expected to be at least a 15-seater. If the company equips all these features in the van, it will be for the first time in its segment.

related news

Force Motors should offer the van with a 350 Nm making BS-VI compliant diesel engine though a CNG offering is also a possibility. It could get a price tag of Rs 15 lakh, which will be similar to the current generation Force Traveller. The company is expected to reveal further details as the van approaches its launch date.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 22, 2020 06:29 pm

tags #Auto #Auto Expo #Force Motors #T1N #Technology #trends

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.