Force Motors’ new van T1N to sport segment-first features

Force Motors recently showcased its latest offering in the passenger vehicle segment, which is also underpinned by the company's brand-new platform. The new vehicle is codenamed the T1N and is expected to debut at the Auto Expo.

The platform is currently undergoing homologation and validation tests. It is expected to underpin a new van which should be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo. The new platform pushes the engine outward in terms of design, which should lead to redesigned Force models in the future.

The new platform will underpin the company’s next-gen van which will be manufactured at the company’s Pithampur plant. It is expected to be equipped with projector headlights and LED DRLs, along with an independent front suspension and transverse parabolic springs.

All four wheels of the T1N should get disc brakes, while ABS with EBD and ESP is expected to be offered as standard. Dual airbags are a possible offering as well, while the van is expected to be at least a 15-seater. If the company equips all these features in the van, it will be for the first time in its segment.