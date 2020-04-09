Exclusive | Bajaj Auto-KTM combine to enter e-mopeds segment

Bajaj Auto and its Austrian partner KTM have included mopeds in their multi-product line-up that will be made in India and exported to other markets.

These light-weight mopeds will be powered by low power electric motors, with commercial production expected to begin in 2022 from Bajaj's plant in Pune. Electric scooter and electric bicycles are already part of the project.

While the two partners plan to sell these products in India, the timeline is not yet known.

During FY20, the Pierer Mobility Group (earlier called KTM Industries) and Bajaj Auto started a development project for Powered Two Wheeler (PTW) electric vehicles in the power range between 3 and 10 kW.

The platform will support various product variants – scooters, moped and motorized bicycles – under the brand of both the partners, Pierer Mobility said in its annual report.

TVS Motor Company is the only company in India to make mopeds powered by a 100cc engine, selling 50,000-65,000 units on an average every month. These mopeds attract the lower income households or small entrepreneurs and are mostly favoured for their utility purpose.

"As part of the series development project for PTW electric vehicles in the low voltage range (48 volts), which was developed together with Bajaj, various product variants in the segment of electroc scooters will be produced from 2022 under both the brands of both partners," said Stefen Pierer, Chairman of the executive board, Pierer Mobility, in an address to shareholders.

The two companies have been in an alliance since 2007 and have continuously expanded the boundaries of their partnership. From joint development and production of performance motorcycles for KTM the alliance now makes products under other brands as well.

The entire production of entry level Husqvarna motorcycles have been moved to Pune by KTM. Bajaj in return will start exporting the electric Chetak to KTM to be sold in Europe.

Besides low power electric vehicles the two companies are working on high-power electric motorcycles as well. KTM has started series production of two electric motorcycles – KTM SX-E 5 and Husqvarna EE 5 – in Europe.

KTM closed 2019 with 7 percent rise in sales at 280,099 comprising 234,449 KTM motorcycles and 45,650 Husqvarna motorcycle. Almost 24 percent (66,206 units) of all KTM units sold last year were manufactured by Bajaj Auto. Production volume at Pune for KTM is expected to increase to over 200,000 units over the next years, KTM declared.

Despite the production and demand disruption caused due to the coronavirus outbreak Pierer Mobility AG has confirmed its sales target of 400,000 motorcycles for the 2022 financial year. In addition, KTM has set itself the goal of developing Husqvarna Motorcycles into the third largest European motorcycle manufacture.