App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2019 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DHL to add 10,000 trucks in India, bullish on growth prospects

The company entered the e-commerce solutions market last year and has added 745 trucks since then.

Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb
Whatsapp

DHL International, one of world’s largest logistics companies, will push for growth in India’s burgeoning e-commerce space with investments lined for buying of new trucks and upgrading to newer technologies.

The company entered the e-commerce solutions market last year and has added 745 trucks since then. As surface road transport commands a share of 60-65 percent of movement of all goods in India, DHL is looking to have a fleet of 10,000 trucks over the course of ten years.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Malcolm Monteiro, CEO, DHL eCommerce Solutions, said: "We will keep adding trucks when we see the need. We will have 10,000 trucks in 10 years. These will be single and multi-axle trucks in the range of Rs 17-35 lakh. Besides this, investments are also going in towards technology."

DHL Group has promised to pump in Euro 200 million (Rs 1,500 crore) in investments into India by 2020. India's logistics spend stands at $200 billion a year as per Monteiro with most of that being unorganised.

related news

Cold chain logistics, which are responsible for transporting perishable goods, is set to witness its market grow to Rs 47,000 crore by 2020, according to Ken Research.

"Cold chain logistics is a huge business and its growing phenomenally. Refrigerated trucks cost a lot more than conventional trucks. So, the costs of buying trucks will vary every year," said Monteiro.

Logistics costs in India stands at 13-14 percent of the cost of a product. The industry wants to bring this down to 10 percent to make it cheaper for the end consumer as well as boost operating margins. This can be achievable since developed economies logistics costs only 8-9 percent of the cost of the product.

As per a report prepared by rating agency CARE Ratings, India's logistics market is projected to be worth $215 billion by 2020-21 by recording a 10 percent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) since 2016-17.

Development of logictics related infrastructure like dedicated freight corridors, logictics parks, free trade warehousing zones and container freight stations, are expected to improve efficiency, the report said.

"India is a single digit size to the total global operation of DHL. Growth rates in India are higher than most countries, including China," added  Monteiro.
First Published on Apr 19, 2019 04:34 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Technology

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Fashionably yours: Designer Rohit Bal on Bollywood, celebrity friends ...

Priyanka Chaturvedi changes her stripes; dumps Congress for Shiv Sena

83: Ranveer Singh shares a glimpse from the film’s preparations and ...

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi joins Shiv Sena; times when ...

Manish Malhotra party: Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon and others up the o ...

Priyanka Chaturvedi is one stylish politician; her wardrobe revealed

Tu Desh Mera: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor team up t ...

BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora set the temperatures soarin ...

Bad Boys for Life: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence call it a wrap!

Elon Musk Revived the 'Absolute Unit' Meme Only to Get 'Rammed' by a B ...

Rahane, Shaw Among Indians in Line to Play County Before World Test Ch ...

HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board to Declare Scores ...

IPL 2019 | Dhawan Breaks Into a Jig With Pandya at Kotla

IPL 2019 | We Are Thinking Too Much About Kotla Pitch: Badree

Man Arrested For Questioning Goa Minister Vishwajit Rane Over Lack of ...

Hyundai Hires Former Ghosn Ally Munoz As Global COO

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs RCB Match at Eden Gardens: RCB Face Stiff ...

'These are Worst Days for Country': Mehbooba Mufti on Sadhvi Pragya’ ...

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

Huge "fishy culture" in Odisha's development work, says oil minister D ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

Priyanka Chaturvedi quits Congress because of 'lumpen goons', joins Sh ...

Jersey movie review: Nani delivers a sublime performance in Gowtam Tin ...

Lok Sabha polls: Electoral bonds may be exacerbating the problem of bl ...

Jet Airways issues gag order over 20,000 employees, cautions talking t ...

Robert Mueller report reveals Donald Trump wanted to fire special coun ...

Monte Carlo Masters: Alexander Zverev is playing ‘scared’ as his t ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

The Joker: The insanity and pessimism of Batman's nemesis — the most ...

BlackBerry Messenger to shut down on 31 May: Here's how you can keep u ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.