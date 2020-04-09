Coronavirus | Smart tips to keep your car and bike healthy amid lockdown

These are difficult times and the world is battling a disease that does not seem to stop from spreading. Most parts of the world, including India, is under lockdown thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now while we can sit in our homes without rusting, the same cannot be said about our vehicles. Appropriate care needs to be taken to make sure they are in working condition when the lockdown ends and we are finally able to go out and explore once again.

Here are a few tips to make sure that your vehicle is ready to ride as soon as you are allowed to:

Parking

The first thing you need to do is park in a covered space. If that is not easy, a vehicle cover should work just as well. This will prevent bird droppings, tree sap and other nasties from making a mark on your car. Motorcycles should be parked on the main stand to avoid damage from constant pressure on the side stand. This will also keep it from being knocked down easily.

Battery

The battery in your vehicle is in all probability a lead-acid battery and these lose charge fairly easily. If you are sure you won’t be using it for a long, long time, make sure you disconnect the battery. This will keep it from draining to levels lower than what is required to start up. Alternatively, you could start up your vehicle every 5-7 days and let it idle for about 15-20 minutes.

Brakes and cables

Don’t leave your handbrake engaged. If it is cable operated, there is a very good chance it will get jammed against the disc and/or drum and take a good long while to loosen up (if it does at all). Instead, leave your car in gear and make use of bricks or stoppers to keep the car from rolling away on slopes. In the case of bikes, you need to make sure everything is lubricated properly. Check all levers and cables and every once in a while including your chain, suspension, folding pegs, etc.

Tyres

Next is tyre pressure. The best solution would be to make sure your tyres are inflated to the maximum prescribed pressures. It is also a good idea to move your car a foot in either direction every once in a while. This will help keep the shape of your tyre and also prevent them from getting cracked on the sidewalls. If you’ve got a bike, and like we said earlier, if it is parked on the centre stand you don’t have much to worry about as only one wheel will be on the road, so just turn that one around manually.

Exhaust port

Another thing to make sure is that exhaust ports, air intakes and other possible “burrows” for animals are all sealed up. If a rat gets into your exhaust or the air vents, you’re likely to smell something horrible. Make sure that you unblock all such holes before starting. Make a list of what comes off so that you don’t forget when you finally start up your vehicle.

Fuel

Be it your bike or car, fuel should be topped up. This is to prevent moisture from building up on the walls and roof of the tanks which causes rusting. Now fuel also has a shelf life and while we don’t want to be in lockdown for so long, it is best to procure some fuel stabilizer to prevent gumming in diesel and evaporation in petrol.

Interiors

In the case of cars, make sure the interiors are properly cleaned. Go through the entire car. Don’t leave any perishable items inside, for obvious reasons. Anything that you would use when you’re in the car can now be taken out. Polish surfaces and clean seats and upholstery with a damp cloth. Make sure to let the car dry out completely before finally locking it shut.

The Coronavirus lockdown may be frustrating, especially for people who love exploring in their vehicles. But it is extremely important that we remain indoors at a time like this, not only for our own safety but to keep the virus from spreading faster than we as a country can handle it.

Besides, imagine how beautiful the world will look when you see it for the first time after so long.