BS-VI Benelli Imperiale 400 launched at starting price of Rs 1.99 lakh

Benelli has finally entered the BS-VI family of vehicles with the launch of the Benelli Imperiale 400. With the upgrade to the new norms and the increase in the exchange rate, the price for the new bike has gone up significantly.

First launched in October 2019, the Benelli Imperiale takes the fight directly to the Royal Enfield Classic series of motorcycles. It features the same retro-modern take on motorcycle design with a tear-drop shaped tank, round headlamp, dual round instrument cluster as well as the round tail lamp and indicators.

The new model does not stray far from the BS-IV variant. The engine too, essentially remains the same 374cc single-cylinder which has been upgraded to comply with the current BS-VI emission norms. The motor now makes 21 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 29 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm which is the same as before but at different points on the rev band.

The BS-VI Benelli Imperiale 400 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This is higher by Rs 20,000 from the BS-IV Imperiale. This also now makes it Rs 30,000 more expensive than the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Jawa and Jawa 42 bikes. The Imperiale is offered in two other colours – Red and Black – which are again priced higher at Rs 2.11 lakh.

Benelli has announced that bookings for the bike have commenced for a token amount of Rs 6,000. Deliveries are expected to start by the first week of August.