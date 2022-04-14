English
    BMW launches new F 900 XR bike in India tagged at Rs 12.3 lakh

    The adventure sports tourer will be available as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships, the company said in a statement.

    PTI
    April 14, 2022 / 04:13 PM IST

    German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday said it has launched the updated version of F 900 XR bike in India priced at Rs 12.3 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Deliveries of the bike will commence from June 2022, it added.

    "BMW Motorrad has brought the world’s finest premium motorcycles to India and created a distinct place for itself among motorcycling enthusiasts. XR represents an uncompromising combination of athleticism and long-distance riding performance,” BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah noted.

    The new profile of adventure sports tourer F 900 XR’s unique performance is combined with powerful features that further enhance riding in a distinctive and future-oriented style of a genuine XR, he added.

    The new F 900 XR comes with a 895-cc engine which generates an output of 105 hp.

    The bike sprints from 0-100km/hr in just 3.6 seconds and achieves a top speed of over 200 km/hr.

     



