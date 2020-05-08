App
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 01:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BMW launches all-new 8-series Gran Coupe in India

This four door coupe is the pinnacle of luxury cars in BMW's lineup with the added performance to boot. Unlike the 7-series however, the 8-series is designed to be sportier and the inspiration shows through.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

BMW has finally launched the 8-series Gran Coupe in India at a price of Rs 1.29 crore. The Gran Coupe is based on the recently unveiled CLAR platform and has been on sale since 2019.

This four-door coupe is the pinnacle of luxury cars in BMW's lineup with the added performance to boot. Unlike the 7-series however, the 8-series is designed to be sportier and the inspiration shows through.

The car gets a long bonnet, flowy lines and a smaller kidney-grille to stay sharp and focused. It also gets slim headlamp units and a roofline that tapers off aggressively at the end.

Close

BMW is also offering the 8-series Gran Coupe in only one engine option, the 840i. This is a three-litre straight-six engine producing 340 PS of maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque. Transmission comes via an 8-speed automatic gearbox. A 0-100 km/h sprint time comes in at 5.2 seconds with a top speed limited to 250 km/h.

related news

Over on the inside, BMW has added a new digital instrument cluster, a centre console packing BMW’s iDrive system while the cabin is finished in leather and aluminium trims. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, soft close doors, a head-up display, driving modes, launch control and adaptive suspension.

The Gran Coupe is also available in the M Sport trim for those looking for a bit more sportiness out of the car. This may not add anything mechanically but gives a new look to the Gran Coupe with an M-specific exterior package.

The BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe gets a price tag of Rs 1.29 crore and the upgraded M Sport trim will cost upto Rs 1.55 crore.

*All prices, ex-showroom.


First Published on May 8, 2020 01:52 pm

tags #Auto #BMW #BMW 8-series #Technology

